Isaiah Firebrace: X Factor Australia winner shares heartfelt tribute to girlfriend after his alleged assault on her

An X Factor Australia winner and domestic violence prevention advocate has posted a touching tribute to his girlfriend for support during “the ups and downs” as he fights a domestic violence-related assault charge against him.

Isaiah Firebrace pleaded not guilty in August last year to a single charge of common assault related to domestic violence following an alleged attack on his partner Stephanie Mendez at Sydney’s Star Casino in Pyrmont.

Police allege Firebrace, from Moama in the Riverina region of New South Wales, assaulted Ms Mendez shortly after 11pm on August 18 before being arrested a few hours later.

Mendez, 22, was also charged in the altercation and pleaded guilty last year to the same charge.

Her charge was dismissed on mental health grounds, but an AVO was granted on behalf of Firebrace with strict rules for Ms Mendez.

The order is in place for two years, meaning the 22-year-old cannot be in the same place as Firebrace when he drinks or uses drugs, and Ms Mendez cannot be in his company within 12 hours of drink or take drugs.

The couple continued their relationship while living in Victoria, and Firebrace posted a touching tribute to Ms Mendez on Instagram on the first day of the year.

“2023 was a lot,” Firebrace wrote alongside a photo with his girlfriend.

‘I just want to grow and get stronger and continue to be positive and win.

‘Baby, I love you so much, thank you for everything beautiful girl and for always being by my side through the ups and downs and always making me laugh through everything and for my best friend. This year is ours.’

According to court documents, Ms. Mendez allegedly slapped Firebrace several times before he allegedly punched her in the stomach and “stomped” on her foot.

Firebrace, who rose to fame through Australian X Factor and Eurovision, was separately charged with the same offense following the altercation, but pleaded not guilty in August and will face a hearing this year.

Documents filed in court reveal the couple of two years had traveled to Sydney for a function when Mendez approached Firebrace while he was sitting in front of a poker machine at around 11pm on Thursday, August 17.

A “verbal argument” ensued between the pair before it was alleged Firebrace “raised his leg and stomped on (Ms.) Mendez’s foot.”

In response, Mendez allegedly slapped the singer twice in the face and once in the back of the head before Firebrace punched his partner in the stomach with his fist.

The documents further revealed that the couple “consumed an undisclosed amount of drinks” that night.

The court was told Ms Mendez had “no criminal record” and would be on a mental health mandated treatment plan for 12 months.

Firebrace will reappear before the same court this year for a hearing after he withdrew an application to have the matter dealt with on mental health grounds.