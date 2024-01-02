Ryan Seacrest gets quite the shock when North Carolina woman KISSES him on live TV after winning a $1M Powerball drawing

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Pamela Bradshaw got the surprise of her life when she won $1 million during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday… but she surprised Seacrest himself by spontaneously making out with him.

The Clinton, North Carolina, native was one of five finalists in the $1 million Powerball live drawing during Sunday night’s television broadcast.

Each finalist had a number from 1 to 5, and 10 of each of those numbers were placed in a cup for the drawing.

Bradshaw’s number one, 1, was chosen, while Seacrest, whose girlfriend has sparked speculation about their breakup, announced: ‘Number one! Congratulations! You’re a millionaire!

Shortly after he said that, she collapsed to the floor, but after Seacrest and Bradshaw’s daughter, Joanna Hinson, picked her up, she proceeded to make out with the host.

‘Oh Lord. “Oh my God,” Joanna declared, before her mother hugged her and they both burst into tears.

Seacrest then told Pamela: ‘Your first time in New York City and in the new year you will leave a millionaire.’ The first Powerball millionaire of the year.’

Seacrest asked, “Can you say any exciting lines?” Bradshaw put his arm around Seacrest and said, ‘Oh my God. I am so blessed. I’m so blessed.’

Seacrest added, “I’m so happy for you.” Congratulations. You promised your daughter a little,’ as Pamela confirmed, ‘A little.’

‘Well, this is amazing. I’m so happy to meet you. Congratulations once again. And remember, every time you play Powerball, a portion of your ticket stays in your home state to support local communities,” Seacrest added.

Before his big win, Bradshaw revealed that he hoped to buy a new house with the money if he took home the million dollars.

“I would love to have my own house that was mine and that I felt safe in,” Bradshaw said before her big win.

‘I can have my own house and make it nice and clean and feel safe. “It’s nothing fancy or big, just a little cabin or something with one or two bedrooms,” she said.

She won a four-day, three-night stay in New York City, and told the North Carolina Lottery that it was not only her first time in the Big Apple, but also her first time on a plane.

‘I cried on the plane ride and I cried at the Statue of Liberty. It’s been so amazing,’ she said.

The Powerball First Millionaire promotion was included in the North Carolina Education Lottery and 22 other official state lotteries.

Pamela won a second chance drawing to win her trip to New York City along with four other finalists.