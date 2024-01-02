Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    FBI Investigating Deadly Crash of Gas-Filled SUV at Concert

    FBI Investigating Deadly Crash of Gas-Filled SUV at Concert

    Rochester Police

    The FBI is now investigating a deadly car crash and inferno outside a concert hall in Rochester, New York, where a dozen gas canisters were found in and around one of the vehicles.

    Two people were killed in the Sunday night incident at the Kodak Center, where fans of the band moe. were streaming out when a Ford Expedition slammed into a Mitsubishi Outlander.

    “The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk, and into two other vehicles,’” Rochester Police Chief David Smith said at a Monday news conference.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    News

    David Warner talks about his biggest challenge as he moves into a television career after retirement.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Anthony Albanese hosts the world’s most exclusive game of backyard cricket as proud father David Warner watches his daughter Indi play with the game’s biggest stars.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Russia says it has a hit list of potential targets to seize if the West confiscates its assets to help Ukraine

    Jan 2, 2024

