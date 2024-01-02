FBI Investigating Deadly Crash of Gas-Filled SUV at Concert

Rochester Police

The FBI is now investigating a deadly car crash and inferno outside a concert hall in Rochester, New York, where a dozen gas canisters were found in and around one of the vehicles.

Two people were killed in the Sunday night incident at the Kodak Center, where fans of the band moe. were streaming out when a Ford Expedition slammed into a Mitsubishi Outlander.

“The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk, and into two other vehicles,’” Rochester Police Chief David Smith said at a Monday news conference.

