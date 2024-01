Paul Archuleta/Getty

An actress and stuntwoman who has worked on The Color Purple, Black Panther, and The Walking Dead was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Manhattan in the early hours of New Year’s Day, her mother said.

A photo posted to Carrie Bernans’ Instagram showed her with a swollen face and broken teeth after surgery. Her mother wrote that she has “a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive.”

“She’s in so much pain but healing,” she wrote.

