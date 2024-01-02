Anthony Albanese hosts the world’s most exclusive game of backyard cricket as proud father David Warner watches his daughter Indi play with the game’s biggest stars.

Prime Minister receives Australian and Pakistani players and families

Families played cricket in Kirribilli’s backyard.

Third Test against Pakistan begins on Wednesday

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted players and families from the Australian and Pakistan Test teams, and there was time for the player’s children to play cricket at his luxurious Sydney home.

Both sides and their families visited the Prime Minister’s Kirribilli residence overlooking Sydney Harbor on Monday night, ahead of the third Test at the SCG which begins on Wednesday.

Captains Pat Cummins and Shan Masood posed for photographs and exchanged gifts with Mr Albanese, who said it was a great honor to host them and their teams.

“Our Australian players have spoken of the warm reception they received on their most recent tour of Pakistan in 2022, so Jodie and I are delighted to help reciprocate this hospitality,” Albanese said.

“This year’s annual event is very special as we also recognize the success of our men’s and women’s cricketers, who have won World Cup titles in the last 12 months and retained the Ashes.”

Albanese hosted players from the Australian and Pakistan Test teams, and their families, for a game of cricket in the star-studded courtyard on Monday.

David Warner (second from left) watched with Shaheen Afridi (left) as his daughter Indi made some deliveries.

Some of the cricketers’ children played a very picturesque game of cricket in the backyard while players like David Warner and Shaheen Afridi watched.

Later, Warner posted a photo of his daughter Indi on social media with the caption: ‘Indi getting advice @ishaheenafridi10’ (Shaheen Afridi).

With Australia leading the series 2-0, the hosts have already secured the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

However, Wednesday’s Pink Test will be an opportunity for teams to advance their position in the ICC World Test Championship.

Started by former bowler Glenn McGrath in 2009 to honor his late wife Jane, the Pink Test series has raised more than $22 million to help fund breast cancer support services.

McGrath, who also attended the Prime Minister’s event, thanked the public for supporting the initiative.

“We look forward to another big pink test and thank the Australian and Pakistani teams for coming together in pink as we work towards our goal of reaching 250 McGrath Breast Care nurses this year,” she said.

Cricket Australia president and former New South Wales premier Mike Baird said the Sydney Pink Test demonstrated the best of the Australian spirit.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, his partner Jodie Haydon (third from left) and Federal Sports Minister Anika Wells (second from left) posed for a photo with the Warner family.

“Public support for the Pink Test continues to go from strength to strength and it is very special that this iconic Test match is making a real difference to the lives of families living with breast cancer in Australia,” he said.