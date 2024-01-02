David Warner talks about his biggest challenge as he moves into a television career after retirement.

Warner is hired by Fox Sports as a commentator

He may be retiring from Test and ODI cricket, but David Warner will still have plenty to do when he begins his career as a television commentator later this year.

The veteran opening batsman will end his long career with Australia at Test and One Day International level after the New Year’s Test at the SCG this week.

He is then signed up by Fox Sports as part of their monster $1.512 million deal with Cricket Australia to broadcast Australian cricket until 2031.

Warner will join the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Isa Guha, Mike Hussey, Allan Border, Mark Waugh, Kerry O’Keeffe, Brett Lee, Brendon Julian, Mel Jones, Mark Howard and Kath Loughnan.

David Warner (center) has promised to bring his own brand of commentary to the Fox Sports team next summer.

He will have to balance his commentary duties with playing for the Sydney Thunder in the BBL.

There’s just one problem: Warner will have to juggle his Big Bash League playing commitments with his commentary duties.

The great opener will play in the next edition of the BBL, probably for the Sydney Thunder after signing a two-year contract with the club in 2022.

Now he hopes to find a way to unite the two efforts next summer.

“I’d like to replicate that in and around Fox commentary,” Warner said.

“I just have to make sure that, first, I play as well as I can and, second, I don’t hinder the team’s performance or upset the balance of the team.”

Warner has previously spoken of his desire to be his own kind of commentator.

“For me it’s just about describing the situation as it is, analyzing the game and trying to get my cricket brain into the commentary box,” Warner said.

‘Sitting next to you experts will be fantastic. I am sure you will help me as an apprentice.

‘…I’ll tell it like it is…I’ve created some headlines in the past and there may be some in the future.

Andrew Symonds (pictured right) left a huge void in the commentary team when he tragically died in 2022.

Fox Sports believes Warner can add character to the commentary team that has been missing since the deaths of Symonds and Shane Warne (pictured left).

Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delany previously said Warner would be an ideal replacement for former Test players Andrew Symonds and Shane Warne, who tragically passed away in recent years.

‘We’ve thought a lot about what we could do with the coverage. “When you have names like Gilchrist and Guha, Hussey, Border, Waugh, Mel Jones, it’s a very, very big team,” he said.

‘However, if you had a chance for a commentator of the current generation to replace those two, you’d probably have to say Dave Warner is the name.

‘He’s a fighter, he’s a fighter, he’s exciting. From the moment he came out on patch, I remember in the 2011 Big Bash he achieved real dominance for the first time, we are very happy to have signed him for now and for the future.

“I think he will be a very, very good cricket commentator.”