Washington holds off late Texas comeback for THRILLING 37-31 Sugar Bowl win as QB Michael Penix Jr. tosses for 430 yards and two touchdowns to help Huskies advance to title national game vs Michigan

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Washington held off a late Texas comeback for a thrilling 37-21 victory in the Sugar Bowl as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns to help the Huskies advance to the national championship game against Michigan.

The two remaining CFP teams will meet in Houston, Texas, on January 8, in what will be the most decisive Div. I game of the season.

For Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, Monday night’s matchup was especially difficult considering he began his head coaching career in Washington in 2009, taking over an 0-12 team with record of 34-29 before leaving in 2014 for USC, where he was. finally fired in his second season (2015).

The Huskies drew first blood in New Orleans when Washington running back Dillon Johnson scored a two-yard rushing touchdown four minutes into the first quarter. Kicker Grady Gross then converted the extra point, the first of seven attempts.

The Longhorns, however, responded immediately, as running back Jaydon Blue made a 5-yard run into the end zone to even the score, 7-7. It took seven plays and 75 yards in 3:55 minutes for the Longhorns to finally get on the scoreboard. Kicker Bert Auburn made sure to convert the first of three extra points.

Michael Penix Jr. completed 29 of his 38 pass attempts to beat Texas in New Orleans, LA.

Johnson scored his second touchdown of the game, two minutes into the second quarter, to put Washington ahead once again, 14-7, before Texas lineman Byron Murphy II took a handoff and crossed the goal line for a one yard touchdown. , when the Longhorns tied it for the second time in the first half.

Washington quarterback Penix Jr. then threw a 29-yard touchdown pass, his first of the night, to wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk with 1:27 left before the half. The Huskies thought they would go into halftime with the lead, only for CJ Baxter to run for a 3-yard touchdown run for a 21-21 score as both teams shared honors even after two quarters.

Wide receiver Jalen McMillan gave Washington the lead, four and a half minutes into the third quarter, after a 19-yard pass from Penix Jr. Gross converted the extra point, his fourth of the night, before a fumble Texas gave the Huskies some breathing room, although they were unable to attack, resulting in just one field goal to increase their lead to 31-21.

Washington started with the ball in the fourth quarter, but was unable to convert in its first third of the final 15 minutes, when Gross kicked a 40-yard field goal to increase the score by two touchdowns (34-21).

With 7:23 left, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers finally had his first touchdown pass of the night to Adonai Mitchell for one yard, before Auburn converted the extra point to cut Washington’s lead to 34-28.

Washington responded with a 27-yard field goal by Gross with 2:40 left and increased their lead by three to make the score 37-28. With 1:09 left, Auburn’s 25-yard field goal returned to Texas to make the game a touchdown.

In a frantic finish to conclude the second CFP semifinal of the night, Ewers and the rest of the Longhorns offense couldn’t find a way past the Huskies at the 13-yard line with 30 seconds left.