Teenager’s body found on remote Northern Territory road

A teenager’s death is being treated as suspicious after his body was found on a remote road in the Northern Territory.

The 19-year-old was found dead in an unsealed section of Undoolya Road, east of Alice Springs, about 12.30pm on Monday.

St John Ambulance attended the scene but the man had already died.

Police believe he was only left on the road for a short period of time before being discovered by a woman from the nearby Undoolya cattle station.

NT Police Deputy Commissioner Travis Wurst described the death as a “tragedy” after investigators were able to identify the man on Tuesday morning.

Investigations into the non-Indigenous man’s links to the Alice Springs community are ongoing while police are in the process of contacting his family.

Police are treating the death of a 19-year-old man as suspicious after his lifeless body was discovered on the remote Undoolya Road (pictured), east of Alice Springs, on Monday.

Police believe the man’s body had not been in the sun for long before being discovered and hope an autopsy will reveal the cause of death (file image)

“This will be very upsetting for the family, given that it happened on New Year’s Day and for a new year,” Deputy Commissioner Wurst told ABC Radio.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out on Tuesday that “will help us determine the cause of death,” according to the deputy commissioner.

Motorists were urged to avoid Undoolya Road and surrounding areas after police blocked access on Monday night.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area on Monday is asked to contact police.

