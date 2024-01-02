Grant Kenny hugs his girlfriend, celebrity makeup artist Stojanka Bulic, as they hit the beach in Queensland on New Year’s Day.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Grant Kenny rang in the new year with a trip to the beach.

The athlete went swimming in a coastal location in Queensland with his girlfriend, the famous makeup artist Stojanka Bulic.

The 60-year-old and his partner stripped naked to swim and stopped to hug each other as they looked out over the ocean.

Stojanka showed off her slender physique in a black swimsuit and covered in a yellow and white striped towel.

Meanwhile, Grant opted for a simple gray shirt and black shorts, as well as a matching cap.

After assessing the water and wind conditions, the couple hugged but opted not to swim and returned from the beach.

They had run some errands before and had stopped leave a lawnmower with a close friend.

Stojanka is a makeup artist and has painted famous faces such as Hailey Bieber and Rita Ora.

She has had an extensive career working all over the world as a makeup artist.

In 2002, Stojanka began working on editorial and commercial campaigns, her Australian clients included Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth.

Eight years later, she moved to New York and began working with renowned makeup artist and cosmetics brand owner, Pat McGrath.

He worked with luxury fashion brands such as Dior, Balenciaga, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Louis Vuitton.

While residing in the US, she also expanded her celebrity clientele, which included Naomi Campbell, Lana Del Rey and Stella McCartney.

Stojanka and her new boyfriend Grant were first seen publicly together in January last year at Mooloolaba Beach on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

They were later photographed together in Paris at the wedding of millionaire chicken heiress Tamie Ingham and chef Guillaume Brahimi.

Grant’s marriage to Lisa Curry ended in 2009, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until nearly a decade later, in 2017.

They maintained a friendly relationship despite their separation and were mutual pillars when their daughter Jaimi Kenny died at age 33 from complications of alcoholism and anorexia in September 2020.

The former couple are also parents to son Jett, 29, and daughter Morgan, 31.

Lisa, 60, is now married to Elvis impersonator Mark Tabone.