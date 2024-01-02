Day 88 of the genocide: Ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza claim more innocent lives

NNA – As the relentless Israeli onslaught on Gaza enters its 88th consecutive day, multiple civilians, including children and women, were killed and others injured amid the nonstop Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across the enclave, according to local and medical sources.

Numerous homes and structures were destroyed overnight and early morning in continuing Israeli attacks across the besieged territory over the last few hours, local sources and witnesses reported.

Multiple areas of the Gaza Strip witnessed a series of airstrikes by warplanes and drones, accompanied by artillery shelling, causing immense damage.nbsp;

The central Gaza Strip, particularly the northern region of the al-Maghazi refugee camp, experienced Israeli artillery bombardment, while naval forces heavily targeted other areas in the central governorate of Gaza.

In the south, Israeli airstrikes struck fiercely in the central and eastern areas of Khan Yunis, with artillery shelling hitting the northern neighborhoods of the city, resulting in civilian casualties, including children and women.

Intense clashes erupted in the northern Gaza regions where Israeli tanks are advancing, coinciding with continuous aerial and artillery bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces.nbsp;

In central Gaza, at least 15 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed and others injured last night in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the city of Deir al-Balah.

In another incident, multiple civilians were massacred and others were wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in the Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza.nbsp;

Yesterday evening, seven civilians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike which pounded two houses in Deir al-Balah. Nine civilians also lost their lives and dozens were injured in Khan Yunis due to Israeli airstrikes.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7 has resulted in the killing of 21,978 people and the injury of 57,697 others, the majority of whom are children and women. The toll continues to rise, with thousands still unaccounted for, according to health sources.–WAFA

