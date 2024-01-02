Israeli airstrikes devastate villages along Lebanon’s southern border amid escalating tensions

NNA – Tuesday witnessed the echoes of hostile shelling on the outskirts of the villages of Naqoura and Alma Al-Shaab. The Israeli enemy escalated its assaults last night, launching air raids on Mount Labbouneh and the outskirts of Naqoura, reverberating throughout homes in the city of Tyre, resulting in the ignition of trees in the mentioned area.

Additionally, enemy artillery targeted the outskirts of Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, Tyre Al Harf, Ayta Al-Shaab, andnbsp; before a subsequent attack targeted the perimeters of Alma Al-Shaab, Marwahin, and the village of Tyre Al Harf.nbsp;

Rescue teams from the civil defense worked tirelessly overnight to clear rubble and debris from the airstrikes on roads leading to the affected villages.

Moreover, UNIFIL forces at their headquarters in Naqoura sounded multiple alarm sirens. The aggressions persisted into the early morning hours, with enemy reconnaissance aircraft flying over western and central sector villages, reaching the outskirts of the city of Tyre. Simultaneously, flares continued to illuminate the skies above southern villages and towns.

The exodus from the southern border villages intensified, placing significant strain on the management of natural disaster responses within the Union of Municipalities of the Tyre District due to limited resources.

=========R.H.