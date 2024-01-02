Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    If You’ve Ever Used Your Straightener as a Makeshift Iron, The Nori Press Steam Iron Is for You

    If there’s one household task I dread more than anything, it’s ironing. It’s one of the reasons it takes me so long to get dressed every morning: I stare into the abyss of my closet and wonder which of my garments can get by without being steamed or pressed. I’ll resort to almost anything, whether using a wrinkle-release spray, a go-round in the dryer, or a quick steam near the shower to avoid ironing. And if I’m being honest, the traditional household iron has needed an update for years. Not only has this cumbersome tool been an eyesore in the laundry room for too long, but it also comes with the added burden of needing a bulky, difficult-to-store ironing board to accompany every job.

    For the limited amount of time I spend ironing and steaming every week, I often wonder if there’s any way around this all-too-time-consuming, inconvenient chore. Turns out, there is, and if you’ve ever used a hair straightener as the makeshift iron, you’ll probably be on board with this invention.

