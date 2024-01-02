Donna Kelce is all smiles after ringing in the New Year with son Travis and his girlfriend Taylor Swift following the Chiefs’ comeback win over Bengals

Donna is the mother of two NFL players and a spokesperson for Campbell’s Chunky.

Kelce and Swift were caught kissing as the clock struck midnight.

READ MORE: Swift and Kelce hop into their Rolls Royce after Chiefs win

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

NFL mom and Campbell’s Chunky Soup spokesperson Donna Kelce smiled after leaving her son Travis’ home in Kansas City following the family’s New Year’s Eve festivities with budding Chiefs fan Taylor Swift.

Wearing a jean jacket emblazoned with Travis’s number 87, Donna was seen smiling as she walked out of the garage on New Year’s Day after watching the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 25-17, alongside Swift at Arrowhead Stadium the previous night.

Previously, Kelce and Swift were captured kissing as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, and footage of their embrace quickly went viral on social media.

And on New Year’s Day, Kelce and Swift were spotted heading to one of the tight end’s other properties in Kansas City.

The couple may have been suffering from hangovers after spending all night partying at the party, where Kelce was seen in a sharp suit and Swift in a sparkly dress.

Donna Kelce was all smiles after leaving her son Travis’ home in Kansas City on Monday.

Donna Kelce is the mother of two NFL players and serves as a spokesperson for Campbell’s Chunky.

Travis Kelce was spotted taking Taylor Swift for a ride in his Rolls Royce the morning after their passionate kiss at a New Year’s Eve party.

They were surrounded by friends at the glitzy New Year’s party, but they only had eyes for each other.

The singer arrived at the game in Arrowhead wearing a replica of the same Chiefs jacket that Kelce had arrived in for the Christmas Day NFL game he was also at. A closer look shows that she had ‘Tay’ sewn into the sleeve of the version of her, a nickname Travis has used for her before her.

After the game, the pair were driven in a golf cart to the players’ parking lot, where DailyMail.com cameras captured Kelce fleeing with Swift in his Rolls Royce.

While Swift sported a Chiefs varsity jacket emblazoned with his nickname, ‘Tay-Ta,’ Kelce was comfortably dressed in a sweatshirt and a knit hat that covered his shaved head.

And, being the gentleman that he is, Kelce would surely open the door for her on their New Year’s Eve date.

Swift and Kelce spent a lot of time together over the holidays, with the former enjoying a break before a relentless year of touring in 2024.

For Kelce, he is currently in the midst of another unforgiving NFL season, but he has had at least two games in Kansas City on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, allowing him more time at home than if the Chiefs they would have been scheduled to play as visitors.

A pair of Chiefs fans hold cutouts of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during Sunday’s victory.

Kelce took Swift for a spin in his Rolls Royce the next morning while they were out and about.

They were greeted by Travis’ mother, Donna, when she arrived at their other property in Kansas City.

They were later seen outside the stadium, heading to the New Year’s party together.

Sunday’s victory allowed the Chiefs to clinch the AFC West, giving Kelce another reason to celebrate after the game.

His team, last year’s Super Bowl winner, will now complete the regular season next Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers before attention turns sharply to the playoffs.

Swift won’t resume her Eras Tour until February, but if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, she might have to make a mad dash from Tokyo, where she’ll just play her first shows in 2024, to the West Coast. to cheer up Kelce.

Swift this year will then play Australia, Singapore and, in the summer, spend four months touring Europe.