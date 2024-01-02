Lisa Rinna, 60, cuts a casual figure while holding hands with her husband Harry Hamlin, 72, during lunch in Los Angeles on New Year’s Day.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Lisa Rinna opted for casual comfort when she joined her husband, Harry Hamlin, for a low-key lunch in Los Angeles on New Year’s Day.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star, 60, who recently turned heads at the Balenciaga show, sweetly held the hand of the LA Law alum, 72, as they grabbed a bite to eat at Beverly Glen Deli.

The television personality donned a red long-sleeved shirt and a pair of white sweatpants from the brand called Free City.

Rinna layered the ensemble with a black North Face vest that she decided to leave unbuttoned.

For the finishing touch, the star slipped on a pair of black Nike shoes that were secured with a thick strap across the top.

She accessorized her outfit with a pair of $960 Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sun.

Harry also dressed up for the daytime outing, donning a simple black blouse that he paired with a black North Face sweatshirt.

The actor donned a pair of black pants and gray and black sneakers. To complete the monochrome look, Hamlin added a gray beanie on top of her head.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 1997, were seen lovingly holding hands as they walked through a parking lot after enjoying a delicious meal.

The couple first crossed paths in 1992 and officially began dating the following year. In March 1997, Lisa and Harry said ‘I do’ during a romantic ceremony that took place at their home in the Hollywood Hills.

Throughout their marriage, the couple welcomed two daughters: Delilah, 25, and Amelia, 22.

In early January of this year, Rinna revealed that she would not be returning to film the hit Bravo series, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, after starring on the show for eight seasons.

Despite no longer appearing in the series, the star reported Page six Last year, in October 2023, he has no plans to slow down and will continue to work hard.

The couple first crossed paths in 1992 and officially began dating the following year. In March 1997, Lisa and Harry said ‘I do’ during a romantic ceremony that took place at their Hollywood Hills home; seen in March 2023 in Beverly Hills

Despite no longer appearing on the series, the star informed Page Six last year in October 2023 that he has no plans to slow down and will continue to work hard; seen in December 2023 in London

Throughout their marriage, the couple welcomed two daughters: Delilah, 25, and Amelia, 22; Lisa and her daughters seen in December 2023 in Los Angeles

‘It’s just in my DNA. I get bored! What would he do with myself? No no no. “I have to constantly create,” said the founder of Rinna Beauty.

“And I don’t lock myself away. I allow myself to create things that maybe I didn’t even think I would be able to create.”

‘People know I’m a scammer. They don’t question that. “They may question other things, but they don’t question my work ethic,” Lisa added.

The Days Of Our Lives alum has also achieved milestones when it comes to the fashion industry.

Early last year in 2023, Rinna notably strutted on the Rotate runway during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

She donned a black one-piece swimsuit held up with spaghetti straps while a leopard-print coat fell down her arms.

Her youngest daughter, Amelia, who has also worked hard in the modeling industry, opened up to People a few months earlier, in November, to speak proudly of her mother’s runway career.

“I think it has been very beautiful for the two of us to be able to embark on this fashion journey together,” she told the outlet. “I never in a million years thought my dreams would overlap with my mom’s too, but we love this for her.”

“Being able to travel around the world together at the same time has been a really nice opportunity for our relationship to grow.”

The Days Of Our Lives alum has also achieved milestones when it comes to the fashion industry; seen with her daughter Amelia in September 2023 in Paris

Lisa will also appear in front of the camera as she takes on a guest starring role on the CBS series titled So Help Me Todd on February 15.

‘We’ll go to dinner and I’ll ask her advice and she’ll ask me advice. “No one understands this industry except the people who are in it, so it’s been really nice for both of us to navigate this together.”

Lisa will also appear in front of the camera as she takes on a guest starring role on the CBS series titled So Help Me Todd on February 15.

She will play the character of talk show host Jennifer Gianola alongside other cast members including Skylar Austin and Marcia Gay Harden.

The premise of the show is as follows: “A talented private investigator agrees to work as an internal investigator for his mother, who is recovering from the recent dissolution of her marriage,” according to IMDB.