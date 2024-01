NNA – The price of gasoline 95 and 98 octane has witnessed a hike in Lebanon on Tuesday by 9,000 Lebanese pounds, while the prices of diesel and gas remained unchanged. The current prices are as follows:

– Gasoline 95 Octane: LBP 1,498,000

– Gasoline 98 Octane: LBP 1,538,000

– Diesel: LBP 1,475,000

– Gas: LBP 944,000

=========R.H.