    ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor Speaks Out After Biker Attack

    Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering released a statement Monday after he was attacked by several people riding mini bikes during a confrontation in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

    The actor, 59, was seen brawling with multiple assailants on Hollywood Blvd Sunday in a video published by TMZ. The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA that officers responded to the scene after reports of a fight breaking out and the group of bikers driving recklessly.

    The video released by TMZ appears to show Ziering shoving one of the bikers, prompting others to join the melee. It’s not clear what led to the initial confrontation, though TMZ reported that Ziering’s vehicle may have been hit by one of the mini bikes and said an official report listed the actor as the victim of the incident.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

