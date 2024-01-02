The GOP Hopes Contraception Can Solve Its Abortion Problem

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The Supreme Court’s abortion rollback last year was a long-awaited, much-celebrated victory for the Republican Party. But that win in the courts has not translated to wins at the polls, and Republicans are starting to recognize that abortion isn’t an issue that voters are just going to get over.

Cue former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. The GOP pollster and strategist-turned-Trump adviser has a plan for Republicans to address the problem: embracing contraception.

Conway is reportedly telling GOP lawmakers to outwardly support birth control and work on expanding contraception access. That way, when Republicans get questions about their opposition to abortion, they can point to their efforts to prevent the need for abortion in the first place—and signal that they’re not part of the overly restrictive and religious faction of the GOP.

