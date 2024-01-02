Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    The GOP Hopes Contraception Can Solve Its Abortion Problem

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , ,
    The GOP Hopes Contraception Can Solve Its Abortion Problem

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The Supreme Court’s abortion rollback last year was a long-awaited, much-celebrated victory for the Republican Party. But that win in the courts has not translated to wins at the polls, and Republicans are starting to recognize that abortion isn’t an issue that voters are just going to get over.

    Cue former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. The GOP pollster and strategist-turned-Trump adviser has a plan for Republicans to address the problem: embracing contraception.

    Conway is reportedly telling GOP lawmakers to outwardly support birth control and work on expanding contraception access. That way, when Republicans get questions about their opposition to abortion, they can point to their efforts to prevent the need for abortion in the first place—and signal that they’re not part of the overly restrictive and religious faction of the GOP.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Djokovic’s Serbia advances to the quarterfinals of the United Cup to face Australia

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Rob Cross was eliminated at 14/1 with Paddy Power after losing four sets before making an incredible comeback to reach the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship and set up a showdown with Luke Littler.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News Politics

    Trouble with tha God

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Djokovic’s Serbia advances to the quarterfinals of the United Cup to face Australia

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Rob Cross was eliminated at 14/1 with Paddy Power after losing four sets before making an incredible comeback to reach the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship and set up a showdown with Luke Littler.

    Jan 2, 2024
    News Politics

    Trouble with tha God

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    7 business leaders reveal how their companies are embracing AI in 2024

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy