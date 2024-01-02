Rob Cross was eliminated at 14/1 with Paddy Power after losing four sets before making an incredible comeback to reach the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship and set up a showdown with Luke Littler.

Cross, the 2018 champion, looked dead and buried as Dobey took a 4-0 lead

But they fought back and won 5-4 in a tense decider to reach the semi-finals.

He will face 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler in the next round of the competition.

Rob Cross was rated a staggering 14/1 to win against Chris Dobey, after losing four sets, before claiming victory in the quarter-final clash.

Cross had looked down and out as Dobey stormed to within a set of victory at Alexandra Palace on Monday night.

But the 2018 World Champion somehow found a way back into the match and became the third player to come back from four sets down to win the World Championship quarterfinals.

He will face 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler in the semi-finals after beating Brendan Dolan 5-1.

It has now emerged that, at Paddy Power, the odds on Cross winning the match were 14/1 after Dobey took a big lead.

Rob Cross was rated 14/1 to win against Chris Dobey, after losing four sets.

Dobey came very close to victory at Alexandra Palace but, in the end, fell a little short

Any punter who took the bet would have enjoyed a huge payout, with £10 returning £140 for anyone backing ‘Voltage’ Cross.

Speaking after the match, Cross admitted he was “not feeling like myself” during the early stages before launching the sensational comeback.

“I didn’t really play (well), I missed a couple of chances at the beginning and didn’t really feel like myself, but towards the end I thought, ‘Keep going, we’re going to win,’” Cross said. .

‘But from the beginning, the credit goes to Chris… How good was he? He actually kicked me in the mouth.

“It’s about me and I still believe that, even when I’m losing 4-0.” I had one of the biggest comebacks against Chris in Matchplay, so now I could also make it to the World Cup. But the credit goes to him. It’s incredible, he will perform again.”

Luke Littler thrashed Brendan Dolan 5-1 on Monday to reach the semifinals at Ally Pally

With a 4-0 lead, Dobey was just three games away from clinching a spot in the semifinals. But Cross had other ideas and somehow found the mental strength to launch his comeback.

Cross tied the match at 4-4 and then took a two-game lead in the deciding set, eventually hitting double eight to seal his famous victory and set up a date with Littler.

The 16-year-old has caused a sensation at the World Championships by reaching the semi-finals, being the latest victim of Brendan Dolan ‘The Nuke’.

As rumors grow around the teenager, a video has been discovered on YouTube showing the 18-month-old prodigy enjoying his magnetic dart board at home.