Djokovic’s Serbia advances to the quarterfinals of the United Cup to face Australia

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Novak Djokovic has battled his way through a wrist injury as Serbia secured a dream United Cup quarter-final against Australia on a day of high drama and confusion in Perth.

The world number one suffered problems with his right wrist during practice on Tuesday morning, and the injury required intense treatment from his physiotherapist.

Djokovic was cleared to play his singles match against Jiri Lehecka later that day, and it was fine given that Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova defeated Olga Danilovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to give the Czech Republic a 1 – 0 advantage in the tie.

Charging…

The 24-time Grand Slam winner looked set for an easy victory against Lehecka after winning the first set and taking a 3-1 lead in the second.

But with his wrist problems growing as the match progressed, Djokovic began making a series of unusual unforced errors.

He took a medical timeout after losing the second set tiebreak and came out firing with a double break in the third set to seal the 6-1, 6-7 (7/3), 6-1 victory.

“I managed to keep going,” Djokovic said.

“This is not the first or the last time these things happen. You just have to manage it.

“We have to find a solution and fortunately I managed to finish the game.”

After the match, confusion reigned over whether Serbia had already done enough to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The initial statement from the referees was that even if Serbia lost the mixed doubles and therefore the tie, they would qualify for the quarter-finals as the best second-place finisher in Perth.

But that turned out to be incorrect, and organizers later clarified that Serbia would be eliminated if it lost the mixed doubles in straight sets.

Djokovic opted not to play in mixed doubles, probably thinking that Serbia had already qualified for the quarterfinals.

Things looked bleak for Serbia after Danilovic and Hamad Medjedovic lost the first set to Miriam Kolodziejova and Petr Nouza.

But Serbia’s passage was secure as they won the second set in a tie-break, with Djokovic clearly delighted and relieved as he watched from the sidelines.

Serbia won the match 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 10-8 in a tiebreaker.

That meant Serbia topped Group E, and will face Group C winners Australia in Wednesday night’s quarter-finals at Perth Arena.

That will pit Djokovic against world No. 12 Alex de Minaur, who showed his potential with a devastating 6-4, 6-2 victory over world No. 10 Taylor Fritz on Monday.

Poland will face China in the other quarter-final in Perth.

Djokovic’s wrist did not seem to affect him at the beginning of his singles match.

He broke Lehecka in the fourth and sixth games to close out the first set in 34 minutes and the match looked like a foregone conclusion when Djokovic took a 3-1 lead in the second.

Lehecka came to life to break Djokovic twice en route to a 5-3 lead.

Djokovic recovered to send the game to a tie-break, but a series of unforced errors gave Lehecka the set.

The medical timeout after the tie-break seemed to work its magic as Djokovic won the third set in 35 minutes.

AAP