Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    Trailer for Mickey Mouse Horror Film Drops as Early Disney Character Enters Public Domain

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Trailer for Mickey Mouse Horror Film Drops as Early Disney Character Enters Public Domain

    Simon Phillips Actor YouTube

    It was inevitable that we’d start seeing Mickey Mouse doing some seriously uncharacteristic things after an early version of the character entered the public domain on Monday—but we might not have expected him to grab a knife and set about slaughtering teenagers the very same day.

    With the version of Mickey used in Disney’s 1928 film Steamboat Willie no longer under copyright protection, artists are free to use that original iteration of the iconic mouse however they like. That apparently includes making him a sinister, blood-crazed killer in a horror comedy film called Mickey’s Mouse Trap.

    “It’s Alex’s 21st birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive,” the film’s synopsis reads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Emergency response swings into action after reports of ‘three booms and shakes’ on Roosevelt Island

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Looking for love in 2024? The busiest day of the YEAR for dating apps is coming up – with 22% more messages sent on Tinder than usual

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Pharma giants are hiking prices on over 500 drugs for 2024, report says

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Emergency response swings into action after reports of ‘three booms and shakes’ on Roosevelt Island

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Looking for love in 2024? The busiest day of the YEAR for dating apps is coming up – with 22% more messages sent on Tinder than usual

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Pharma giants are hiking prices on over 500 drugs for 2024, report says

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Video appears to show passengers shouting inside a Japan Airlines plane as it tried to land while engulfed in flames

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy