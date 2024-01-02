Marvel actress Carrie Bernans shares photos of her horrific injuries after being hit by car in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run that injured nine

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Carrie Bernans has shared photos of her horrific injuries after being hit by a car near Madison Square Garden in New York City while celebrating New Year’s Eve.

A mass casualty incident was said to have been declared after the crash at West 34th Street and 9th Avenue. Three NYPD officers were also among the injured.

The Marvel actress, 29, was walking on the sidewalk with a friend when the car crashed into a food truck she was standing next to, knocking her unconscious and trapping her under the support.

Carrie underwent surgery after suffering serious injuries, including broken bones, fractures and chipped teeth, her family said.

Police were called to the scene around 1:40 a.m. local time, as the crowd reportedly left near Times Square after seeing the ball drop to announce the year 2024.

The vehicle mounted the sidewalk and ran over civilians and police before coming to a stop, reports suggest.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, is now in custody at Bellevue Hospital. Police were reported to be chasing the car before the crash.

Sharing an Instagram update on Carrie’s behalf, her mother wrote: ‘Posted by Carrie’s mother. She is still in a lot of pain and can’t answer calls right now, but she appreciates the messages. This was a traumatic incident.

‘Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She is suffering a lot but she is healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in New York where a man, in his 40s, was trying to escape a hit-and-run and crashed into several cars before crashing into a food stand that her and her friend were walking near. He ended up knocking her unconscious and pinning her under her support. She was underneath not realizing what was happening.

‘She has some broken bones, fractures and chipped teeth, but thank God she is alive. Nine people were injured in their attempt to escape the hit-and-run, including three police officers.

‘The police caught up with him shortly afterwards and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she holds on to an immense feeling of gratitude for life itself.

‘This setback has not deterred his belief that God is still creating something extraordinary. Despite the injuries sustained in the hit-and-run collision in New York, she is full of hope and faith in a beautiful new chapter unfolding.

‘Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigates this road to recovery and new beginnings. Just finished the surgery. Tag your dental makeover places in Atlanta and Los Angeles please.

The actress has starred in Black Panther (pictured), as well as Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War/End Game and The Color Purple.

He added: “Thank you to all the first responders, police officers, strangers, my friend Katherine, family and friends who helped her.”

‘*PS: your son was not there. He was safe in a warm hotel room with his family. And thanks to everyone who came.”

Images from the scene appear to show three cars involved in the accident, two black cars and a yellow taxi. While a video showed a man being carried away on a stretcher, who appeared to be conscious.

The incident began when police came to intervene in a confrontation, one of those involved in the dispute then tried to speed away from the scene, reports the New York Post.

The Post reports that a woman was pinned against a food truck and that the operator of that truck was also among the injured.

A small army of NYPD officers patrolled the Big Apple on New Year’s Eve as part of an increased security effort.

The horrible accident occurred a few blocks from where a million people saw the famous ball fall.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said there were “no specific threats” to his city’s annual party.

However, police said they expanded the security perimeter around the match, creating a “safety zone” that would allow them to avoid possible demonstrations.

On New Year’s Eve 2022, a man with a machete attacked three police officers a few blocks from Times Square.

DailyMail.com has contacted the NYPD for more information about the accident.