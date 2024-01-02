Republicans spend over $100 million on Iowa ads, with more to come

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Republican presidential candidates and outside groups have invaded Iowa airwaves ahead of the nation’s first caucuses, spending nearly $105 million on ads there in 2023.

And that figure is expected to grow by at least another $7.5 million before the Jan. 15 caucuses, according to upcoming ad bookings tracked by the firm AdImpact. It’s being boosted by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s latest push to do well in Iowa, after former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent most of 2023 voting first and second there.

While Trump has maintained a consistent lead over the rest of the Republican field in recent Iowa polls, recent changes in ad spending in the state also reflect broader shifts in the Republican race.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign and an aligned outside group dominated Iowa airwaves throughout the summer and early fall. But after Scott dropped out of the race in November, advertising spending to boost Haley increased, along with spending to support Trump and DeSantis.

SFA Fund Inc, a super PAC that supports Haley, has become the top advertiser in Iowa, spending $25 million in 2023, according to AdImpact. The super PAC also has the most money spent on advertising in the last two weeks: almost $3.3 million. Haley’s campaign is looking for a strong showing in Iowa, followed by at least a strong second-place finish in New Hampshire, betting that the field could gain ground after the first two contests and let Haley take on Trump in her home state of South Carolina.

Haley and her allies are focusing on electability in some of their closing arguments in Iowa, and there will likely be more new announcements in the final two weeks before the caucuses.

Haley’s campaign, which has spent $4.6 million on ads there and has another $1.3 million reserved in recent weeks, recently released a television advertisement promoting polls that show her defeating President Joe Biden in a hypothetical rematch. And SFA Fund Inc. launched a similar ad promoting Haley as the candidate who can defeat Biden.

Haley’s super PAC has also spent a lot of money on ads criticizing DeSantis in recent weeks, including one that simply shows a dumpster on fire while a rotating cast of audio commentators criticize DeSantis’ campaign.

Never Back Down, a super PAC backing DeSantis, has been the next biggest spender on Iowa airwaves, losing $17.6 million on ads in 2023. But Never Back Down recently pulled its advertising reservations as the group was dealing with internal turmoil and concentrating on its grassroots operation; Other pro-DeSantis groups are looking to fill the void.

Fight Right and Good Fight, two other super PACs backing the Florida governor, have spent a combined $1.3 million on Iowa ads booked in January.

DeSantis’ campaign has also focused its resources on the Hawkeye State, spending $2.3 million on Iowa airwaves in 2023, with another $400,000 more scheduled for the next two weeks.

DeSantis’ campaign has touted his endorsement of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, launching a television advertisement with Reynolds in mid-November that has remained on the air.

Meanwhile, Fight Right targeted both of its Iowa ads against Haley, with his most recent spot criticizing Haley’s previous comments about China and labeling her “deceitful Nikki.”

The most viewed television ads in nearly all of Iowa’s media markets over the past week were an anti-DeSantis ad from SFA and an anti-Haley ad from Fight Right. But while Haley’s campaign has also spent heavily to fill the airwaves with a positive message featuring her, DeSantis’ campaign hasn’t had as much money to spend.

While Fight Right has focused its fire on Haley, Good Fight’s top-spinning ad over the holidays featured Casey DeSantis speaking directly to the camera about her husband, speaking emotionally as she described him taking care of her and her family while she fought against cancer.

In addition to taking on Haley, DeSantis has taken some hits from the Trump campaign in Iowa, with a recent announcement with images of DeSantis praising Trump.

Pro-Trump MAGA super PAC Inc. has spent $11.4 million in Iowa, but last aired a television advertisement in early December, when he compared Trump to Biden. Trump’s campaign has spent $4.1 million on ads in Iowa.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 19.Scott Olson/Getty Images

As some campaigns and outside groups have increased advertising spending, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign diverted resources from the airwaves to focus on reaching voters through mail, text messages, calls and door knocks. Ramaswamy’s campaign has spent just $1.9 million on Iowa airwaves, and his most recent TV advertisement there with his piano teacher.