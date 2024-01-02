Zelensky Condemns ‘Russian Terror’ as Missiles Hit Kyiv

NNA – Russian missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday killed four people, including one in Kyiv, and wounded 27 others in the capital, officials reported. Ukrainian President Zelensky strongly condemned the lsquo;Russian terrorrsquo; campaign following this new round of missile strikes.

Russia targeted Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv with a barrage of missiles on Tuesday morning.

ldquo;One elderly woman, wounded in a building in the Solomyansky district, died in an ambulance. Twenty-seven wounded people were hospitalized,rdquo; said Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

Ukrainersquo;s Interior Minister Igor Klymenko reported that two people were killed in the Kyiv region.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv, mentioned that one woman was killed in an attack on the northeastern city.

These attacks occurred a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to intensify strikes on Ukraine. Both sides have engaged in deadly attacks in recent days as Moscowrsquo;s invasion approaches its second anniversary.

On Tuesday, Poland announced that it had deployed four F-16 fighter jets to its eastern border to protect its airspace following a barrage of Russian missile attacks on neighboring Ukraine.–agenciesnbsp;

R.H.