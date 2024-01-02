Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    Türkiye detains 33 suspected of spying for Israel’s Mossad

    NNA – Turkish authorities have detained 33 people on suspicion of engaging in espionage activities on behalf of the Israel#39;s foreign intelligence service Mossad, according to security sources on Tuesday.

    The arrests followed an investigation by the Istanbul prosecutor office#39;s Terrorism and Organized Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on international espionage.

    The suspects are alleged to have been involved in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad.

    Simultaneous raids across 57 addresses in eight provinces resulted in the capture of the suspects, while search operations for the remaining 13 suspects are underway.–AA

