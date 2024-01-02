Collision leaves Japan Airlines plane in flames on Tokyo runway

NNA – Hundreds have been evacuated from a Japan Airlines plane after it burst into flames at Tokyo International Airport, also known as Haneda.

The plane was reportedly involved in a collision with another aircraft after landing on Tuesday, according to local news reports. NHK TV reported that all passengers on board got out safely.

Japan Airlines (JAL) said it believed its plane was hit by another aircraft, possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane. A spokesperson for the airport said all runways were currently closed.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire.

Passengers were then shown leaving the aircraft via an emergency chute.

Later video showed fire crews working to put out the blaze with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane.

An explosive fireball could then be seen with the aircraft badly damaged. There was initially no information about possible casualties.

A spokesperson at JAL said the aircraft originated from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido. The airline later confirmed that 379 passengers and crew had safely evacuated.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.–agencies

