(UPDATE) Makary visits Rahi in Bkerki: Let the President’s election be entirely Lebanese, not tied to external factors

NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, on Tuesday welcomed Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, in Bkerki.nbsp;

In the wake of the meeting, Minister Makary said: quot;The visit aimed to offer holiday greetings, as well as to discuss political issues. As you may know, Lebanon is going through significant crises, impacted by external factors, such as the Gaza war and the global economic situation. We hope that this year, at its outset, will see a serious attempt to elect a President for the Republic. We are counting on President Nabih Berri#39;s step to open the Parliament and initiate calls for the presidential election.quot;

Makary added: ldquo;Wersquo;ve also discussed other topics, including the impact of the Gaza war on Lebanon and the Lebanese people. Certainly, we share concerns about the youth emigration abroad, as Lebanon loses its spirit and future. Another concern is the Syrian refugee issue. The regional situation has diverted the Lebanese administration#39;s attention from this issue. However, we must seek internal solutions to alleviate our country#39;s and people#39;s problems.quot;

Asked about Patriarch Rahirsquo;s rejection in his sermon yesterday of linking the presidential election to the end of the Gaza war, Makary responded: quot;I also say the same. I am among those who believe that our fate should not be tied to external factors, whether in politics or during major crises. As Lebanese, it is fundamentally our responsibility to decide on electing a President for the Republic, completely homegrown, whether in nomination or selection, by the date of the election.quot;

Responding to another question, Makary said that the Free Patriotic Movementrsquo;s ministers shouldrsquo;ve participated in the extension session of the military leadership.

Moreover, he affirmed that quot;the new relationship between the ldquo;Maradardquo; Movement and the ldquo;Progressive Socialist Partyrdquo; was excellent, and that the Chief of Staff issue hinges on a legal step that could put things on the right track.

R.H.

