Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Fighting between Hamas and Israel rages on, Palestinian death toll passes 22,000

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – A total of 22,185 Palestinians have been killed and 57,035 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, including 207 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry said.

    Residents said heavy fighting was also raging in central areas, citing shelling by Israeli tanks of parts of the Al-Bureij refugee camp. Some 207 Palestinians were killed and 338 were wounded in the past 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry said, bringing the total recorded Palestinian death toll to more than 22,000 in nearly three months of warfare in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

    The latest fighting took place after Israel announced plans to pull back some troops, signalling a new phase in the war against Hamas amid global concern over the plight of Gaza residents.

    Israeli bombardments have reduced much of the territory to rubble and engulfed its 2.3 million residents in a humanitarian disaster in which many have been left destitute and threatened by famine due to a lack of food supplies. Israeli officials say the offensive has many months to run.mdash;Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jermain Defoe and ex Alisha LeMay are ‘back’ and vow to ‘try again in 2024’ as they spend New Year’s Eve together

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Britain’s cancer timebomb: One person will be diagnosed with disease every minute by 2040, charity warns

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    An Australian woman used her BYD electric car to power her son’s dialysis machine during a blackout

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Jermain Defoe and ex Alisha LeMay are ‘back’ and vow to ‘try again in 2024’ as they spend New Year’s Eve together

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Britain’s cancer timebomb: One person will be diagnosed with disease every minute by 2040, charity warns

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    An Australian woman used her BYD electric car to power her son’s dialysis machine during a blackout

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Jack Ma’s Alibaba was once China’s answer to Silicon Valley giants – but its turnaround plan appears to be in trouble

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy