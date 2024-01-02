Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Zarit Barracks

NNA – The following statement was issued by quot;The Islamic Resistancequot; in Lebanon:nbsp;

quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 9:00 am on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Zarit Barracks with appropriate weaponry, resulting in casualties, including both fatalities and injuries.rdquo;

=======R.H.