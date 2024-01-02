300 Passengers Flee Burning Jetliner After Planes Collide at Airport

Issei Kato/Reuters

A Japan Airlines passenger jet collided with a coast guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday, officials said, sparking a huge fire on the commercial aircraft.

All 379 passengers and crew on board the Airbus A350 managed to escape after the plane caught fire and skidded down the runway after landing. The Japan Airlines jet was soon completely engulfed by flames.

Yoshinori Yanagishima, a spokesperson with the Japanese coast guard, said the pilot of the agency’s Bombardier Dash-8 plane managed to evacuate and contact officials, according to the Associated Press. He added that it wasn’t immediately known if the pilot was injured or if the other five crew members had been trapped in the coast guard plane.

