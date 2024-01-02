Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    Pharma giants are hiking prices on over 500 drugs for 2024, report says

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Pharma giants are hiking prices on over 500 drugs for 2024, report says

    Employees work for maintenance in the purification and dispensing unit at the French drugmaker’s vaccine unit Sanofi Pasteur plant in Neuville-sur-Saone, near Lyon March 14, 2014.

    Robert Pratta/Reuters

    Over 500 drugs in the US are due a price hike in January, Reuters reported.140 drug brands will be affected by the impending price increases, it said.The Biden administration is planning to change how drug prices are negotiated — but not until 2026.

    Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceutical are due to raise prices on more than 500 drugs in the US from January, according to the Reuters news agency.

    Its report was based on data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

    The impending price increases cover products from some 140 drug brands, the report said.

    It comes as the pharmaceutical sector prepares for the Biden Administration’s release of discounted prices for 10 high-cost drugs in September.

    Further in the future, the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act includes new provisions to allow the government’s Medicaid health program to directly negotiate drug prices with their makers — but only from 2026.

    Per the Reuters report, price-hiking is not universal for the start of 2024.

    It said that three companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, are poised to lower prices in January across at least 15 drugs.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jermain Defoe and ex Alisha LeMay are ‘back’ and vow to ‘try again in 2024’ as they spend New Year’s Eve together

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Britain’s cancer timebomb: One person will be diagnosed with disease every minute by 2040, charity warns

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    An Australian woman used her BYD electric car to power her son’s dialysis machine during a blackout

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Jermain Defoe and ex Alisha LeMay are ‘back’ and vow to ‘try again in 2024’ as they spend New Year’s Eve together

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Britain’s cancer timebomb: One person will be diagnosed with disease every minute by 2040, charity warns

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    An Australian woman used her BYD electric car to power her son’s dialysis machine during a blackout

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Jack Ma’s Alibaba was once China’s answer to Silicon Valley giants – but its turnaround plan appears to be in trouble

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy