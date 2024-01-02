Looking for love in 2024? The busiest day of the YEAR for dating apps is coming up – with 22% more messages sent on Tinder than usual

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

While dating apps were once considered taboo, they are now one of the main ways singles find love around the world.

And if you’re dipping your toe into the dating scene this new year, be sure to connect later this week.

The busiest day of the year for dating apps will be Sunday, January 7, according to Tinder.

Based on last year’s figures, Tinder says the number of messages sent globally will be 22 percent higher than usual, while the number of likes will be 18.2 percent higher.

“There couldn’t be a better time to get ahead with ‘peak dating season’ on the horizon,” Tinder said.

January is “peak dating season” on dating apps, with a whopping 11.4 million more messages sent globally on Tinder between January 1 and February 14 compared to the rest of the year.

During this period, it seems that many singles are also taking the opportunity to improve their profile, with 2,263 images added every minute.

The maximum increase occurs on the first Sunday in January, known as “dating Sunday.”

Tinder data suggests that on this day users respond an average of 19.4 minutes faster than other Sundays of the year.

The news will likely be welcomed by many singles, who have expressed interest in dating this new year.

Another added: “New Year’s resolution: find a long-term partner so I can finally delete my dating apps for good.”

And one joked: ‘My New Year’s resolution is to get back into dating but again I said that for the last two new years and didn’t do it so let’s see how long this lasts.’

If you’re hoping to get your Tinder profile in shape before Dating Sunday, Tinder’s global relationship insights expert Paul C. Brunson has five top tips.

1. Show your true self

Brunson recommends having at least five photos that capture your true personality in different settings.

“People want to see you as you are and authenticity is important above all for young singles,” he said.

2. More words, more possibilities

The optimal number of words in a Tinder bio is between 15 and 45, according to Tinder.

“It’s important to make these 15 to 45 words count, as Tinder research shows that more than two in five (45%) of young singles aged 18 to 24 prefer their potential partner to be clear about what they want in your dating app bio.” Mr. Brunson said.

3. Show your interests

Showing your interests can help potential matches quickly find common ground with you.

“Your interests are what make you you, and by sharing them, you’ll be more likely to meet people who match your energy,” Mr. Brunson advised.

4. Express your personality

Instead of sending a generic ‘Hi, how are you?’, Brunson suggests getting creative and personal with your messages.

‘Ask questions you really want to know the answers to, or light a spark by asking your partner about their favorite hangout or the name of their pet. You never know what you might learn…’ she said.

5. Be open about what you are looking for

Lastly, Brunson advises being clear with your intentions from the beginning.

“Being direct and honest about what you’re looking for in a match will be a big help,” he concluded.