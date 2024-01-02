Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    Emergency response swings into action after reports of ‘three booms and shakes’ on Roosevelt Island

    By

    Jan 2, 2024
    By Natasha Anderson

    Published: 06:43 EST, January 2, 2024 | Updated: 07:01 EST, January 2, 2024

    Firefighters have initiated an emergency response protocol after “three booms and shakes” were felt on Roosevelt Island in New York City early Tuesday morning.

    Crews were called to the 580 block of Main Street, south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge and Tram, just before 6 a.m. after receiving reports of an explosion and shaking in the building, the FDNY told MailOnline.

    Firefighters currently remain on scene and are “trying to find the source” of the possible explosion, according to multiple reports.

    No injuries have been reported and the investigation remains ongoing.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

