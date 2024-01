NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Tuesday issued a statement expressing its support for the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza.nbsp;

ldquo;The Islamic Resistance launched an airborne attack on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, targeting the newly established Command Center 91 of the Israeli enemy in Eilat (northeast of Safed) with precision, in a show of solidarity with the brave Palestinian resistance,rdquo; the statement read.nbsp;

