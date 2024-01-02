Russia Kills 4 in Latest Ukraine Bombardment—and Bombs Itself

Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

Russia unleashed fresh hell on Ukrainian civilians Tuesday, killing four and injuring more than 100 with its latest ballistic missile bombardment of residential areas.

“January 2, 2024. Another attack by Russian savages. Almost a hundred missiles of various types. At least 70 missiles were shot down. Nearly 60 of them were intercepted in the Kyiv area. There were also severe strikes on Kharkiv,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address, adding that “Russia will be held accountable.”

The Ukrainian capital appeared to be the main target of the latest attack, with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles raining down and setting off numerous fires across the city. An 86-year-old woman was among two killed in one residential building, local authorities said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.