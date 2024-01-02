Britain’s cancer timebomb: One person will be diagnosed with disease every minute by 2040, charity warns

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A charity has warned that by 2040 one person in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer every minute.

Annual cancer diagnoses will increase by a fifth to 505,000 that year, compared to 420,000, or one every 75 seconds, currently, according to Cancer Research UK.

Their analysis also revealed that deaths from the disease will increase by 18 percent, from 176,000 to 208,000.

Poor diets causing obesity rates to soar, as well as Britons smoking and drinking too much alcohol, are partly to blame for the rise, the charity said.

Michelle Mitchell, its chief executive, warned that the UK risks losing its reputation as a cancer “superpower” amid a £1bn funding gap.

Analysis shows how many years of life the average UK cancer patient is expected to lose

There are currently 419,935 cases of cancer in the UK each year, the charity estimates. But he expects the number to rise to 505,565 by 2040.

Cancer Research UK said deaths due to the disease will also rise, from 176,376 now to 208,022 in 2040.

However, it said 14,500 cancers could be prevented over the next 17 years if the Government meets its smoke-free targets for people in their forties and fifties, meaning five per cent or fewer will smoke by 2030.

It would also be necessary to reduce the proportion of heavy and very heavy drinkers by 10 percent, as well as obesity levels, he added.

Experts have warned that the dire state of NHS cancer services, which repeatedly fail to meet critical performance targets, is exacerbating the crisis.

Cancer care came to a virtual standstill for some patients when the pandemic first hit UK shores, with appointments canceled and diagnostic scans delayed due to the Government’s devotion to protecting the NHS.

Experts have estimated that 40,000 cancers went undiagnosed during the first year of the pandemic alone.

NHS cancer services also repeatedly fail to meet their targets.

Official health service data for October on cancer waiting times shows that only seven in 10 (71 per cent) of patients referred urgently for suspected cancer were diagnosed or ruled out within 28 days . The goal is 75 percent.

Only 89.4 percent wait a month or less for their first cancer treatment to begin after deciding to proceed with surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy. The goal is 96 percent, but it has never been met.

Less than two-thirds (63.1 percent) of patients started their first cancer treatment within two months of an urgent referral. NHS guidelines state that 85 per cent of cancer patients should be treated within this time frame. But this objective has never been met.

Mitchell warned that investment in detecting and treating the disease is not commensurate with the growing burden it brings.

She said The times that Britain is investing comparatively less in cancer research than the United States, which, together with the impact of Brexit and the disruption of clinical trials, is making it difficult to attract top scientists to the UK.

She said: ‘We are at a turning point. There are worrying signs on the horizon. And now is the time to act to maintain a global leadership position for decades to come.”

While the level of progress in cancer survival for some forms of the disease has been rapid, such as breast and prostate cancer, others, such as lung and pancreas, have only improved at a snail’s pace.

10-year survival rates for many common cancers have now surpassed the 50 percent mark, and experts say further improvements could be made in the next decade.

A Cancer Research UK report in November warned there is a £1 billion funding gap for cancer research over the next decade.

Charities funded around two-thirds of publicly funded cancer research in 2019, equivalent to around £400 million.

Dr Owen Jackson, policy director at Cancer Research, said its spending is now “less far off” due to inflation and it is receiving fewer donations from the public, which is battling a cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Mitchell told the newspaper: “The public is watching very closely to see whether there will be a clear strategy, strong leadership, a proper plan with some funding to ensure we are world leaders, not laggards, in cancer survivorship.

“It’s not good enough right now.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Research and life sciences are crucial in the fight against cancer, which is why we invest £1 billion a year through the National Institute for Health and Social Care Research. Social Care.

“We have also secured new partnerships with BioNTech and Moderna that will allow NHS patients to be the first in the world to benefit from potential cancer vaccines.”