Jermain Defoe and ex Alisha LeMay are ‘back’ and vow to ‘try again in 2024’ as they spend New Year’s Eve together

Jermain Defoe is reportedly back together with his ex-girlfriend Alisha LeMay, as the couple spent New Year’s Eve together.

The former footballer, 41, celebrated the New Year with the influencer, 31, and the couple promised to “make things right” again in 2024.

They had previously been spotted going for a run together at the weekend in north London, despite Jermain being thought to still be dating Paige Mallabourn-Edmondson.

A source close to the player told MailOnline: ‘Jermain and Alisha are back and spent Christmas and New Year together and had a great time. Jermain was working quite a bit but he also spent as much time as he could with Alisha.

‘Alisha knows people will be surprised by giving her a second chance, but she doesn’t care.

“She is happy with Jermain and the couple have decided to try again and are keen to do well this year.”

‘They have been working on a New Year’s exercise regime together and are pushing each other.

“In addition to being a couple, they are great friends and among friends there is the feeling that they are destined to be and that 2024 will be their year.”

The source added: ‘Alisha is very popular with many of the WAGs on the football circuit. She is friends with many of them and they love her very much.

“Everyone hopes that everything works out and that Alisha and Jermain can settle down and find happiness together.”

Jermain and Alisha were first romantically linked last year, just weeks after he split from wife Donna Tierney in January, just seven months after they tied the knot.

The couple made their red carpet debut in October 2023 and later sparked engagement rumors after Alisha was spotted wearing a giant diamond on her ring finger.

However, just days later, Jermain was seen kissing his new girlfriend and wedding planner Paige, 29.

After being seen hanging out with Paige several times, Alisha took to Instagram to post a message to her fans hinting that “everything happens for a reason” and to “find something better,” which was later deleted.

The post read: “One day you will realize that everything you have been through was a blessing in disguise.”

“Things didn’t turn out the way you expected because they were preparing you for something better, and all the restless nights wondering why everything happened to you will finally make sense.”

But it seems Alisha has now forgiven Jermain and shared a story on her Instagram on Monday, discussing her goals for 2024.

He expressed his desire to slow down, get more lost in the moment and “hold firmly to the people.”

Some reports have claimed that Jermain now spends time with his different love interests at two of his mansions.

He has been seen with both women at their homes, with Alisha sharing a snap at his Hertfordshire home five days after he was pictured taking Paige to his Essex abode.

Alisha was said to have moved into her Hertfordshire home in May, while Paige was reported to have moved into her Essex home last month.

While Jermain has not spoken publicly about the situation, it has been claimed that the former footballer has an “unusual agreement” between the two women.

A source told The Sun: “Jermain likes to keep busy now that he’s retired, but it must be exhausting going from mansion to mansion to spend time with Paige and then Alisha.

‘Maybe he’s having a hard time choosing who he wants to be with. They must both know each other and seem very understanding of Jermain.

On November 9, Jermain was seen enjoying dinner with Paige at a pub near his home in Essex before taking her back to his home there, the mansion he lived in with his ex-wife. Mrs.

On November 14, Alisha revealed that she was spending time at Jermain’s house in Hertfordshire while taking a selfie in the hallway.

MailOnline contacted Jermain’s representatives for comment at the time.

Alisha previously shared a cryptic post in November 2023 about ‘lies’ and ‘overthinking’ after it was claimed she and Jermain had split.

She shared a snap on Instagram of a painting that read: “Cheer up, you’re not dead yet.” Wait, let me overthink this. I won’t tell you if you don’t.

He continued: ‘It’s not me, it’s you. Everyone lies. Happiness is expensive. Rags to riches. If you ever leave me, I’ll go with you.

Alisha and Jermain’s relationship came after the breakdown of his marriage to Donna, 40, just months after their ostentatious OK! of £200,000. Magazine wedding in June 2022.

Jermain first met the Scottish beauty therapist by liking her photos on social media.

They met in person for the first time in January 2021 at a charity party, where she asked him for a signed jersey.

Just seven months later, he got down on one knee and proposed at a £2,500-a-night Glasgow hotel adorned with illuminated letters reading “Marry Me” and rose petals.

The couple then married in a £200,000 ceremony at Cliveden House in June 2022, with some of the 250 guests including Tottenham first-team assistant coach Ledley King and former West Ham player turned pundit from TalkSport, Carlton Cole.

However, just six months later, the couple had split, after Jermain was seen posting photos of himself without his wedding ring and without mentioning his wife.

It comes after the breakdown of his marriage to Donna, 40, just months after their £200,000 wedding, with Donna later claiming he cheated on her (pictured together in 2022).

Donna claimed just a couple of months later that the footballer cheated on her after finding a love note he had sent her.

In October 2022, Jermain allegedly messaged a nurse asking for sex just a month after his lavish wedding to his wife.

He is alleged to have messaged a woman via Instagram and invited her to join him in his Range Rover.

The Sun reported that the youth academy coach began contacting the 40-year-old mother in July, after getting married the previous month, although Jermain denied any wrongdoing.