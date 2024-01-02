Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Berri, Iranian Ambassador discuss regional developments amid escalating Israeli aggression

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday welcomed Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, at the second Presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh. The meeting primarily focused on the current situation in Lebanon and the wider region, particularly in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on Gaza, as well as the Lebanese border villages and towns adjacent to the occupied Palestine. Additionally, Berri received Sheikh Mohammed Kanaan, head of the Jaafari Courts.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘True Detective: Night Country’ review: Alaska-set season starring Jodie Foster isn’t good enough

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    PlayStation Stars Campaigns and Digital Collectibles for January 2024

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Check out this huge Jurassic sea-monster skull that just went on display

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    ‘True Detective: Night Country’ review: Alaska-set season starring Jodie Foster isn’t good enough

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    PlayStation Stars Campaigns and Digital Collectibles for January 2024

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Check out this huge Jurassic sea-monster skull that just went on display

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Trump Kicks Off 2024 With New Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy