Berri, Iranian Ambassador discuss regional developments amid escalating Israeli aggression

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday welcomed Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, at the second Presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh. The meeting primarily focused on the current situation in Lebanon and the wider region, particularly in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on Gaza, as well as the Lebanese border villages and towns adjacent to the occupied Palestine. Additionally, Berri received Sheikh Mohammed Kanaan, head of the Jaafari Courts.

