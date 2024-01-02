10-Year-Old Was Shot Dead by ‘Friend’ Over Lost Bike Race, Mom Says

KCRA 3 via YouTube

A 10-year-old California boy who police say was shot dead by another child over the weekend was killed over a lost bike race, his family says.

Family members identified the victim as Keith Frierson, who was described at a Monday night vigil as a kid who loved sports and was “always laughing.”

While police have already revealed shocking details on the Saturday shooting—including that the gunman was allegedly another 10-year-old using his father’s gun and that he had received help fleeing from the scene from his father—relatives say the attack was even more senseless than authorities initially disclosed.

