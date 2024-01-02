Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    10-Year-Old Was Shot Dead by ‘Friend’ Over Lost Bike Race, Mom Says

    A 10-year-old California boy who police say was shot dead by another child over the weekend was killed over a lost bike race, his family says.

    Family members identified the victim as Keith Frierson, who was described at a Monday night vigil as a kid who loved sports and was “always laughing.”

    While police have already revealed shocking details on the Saturday shooting—including that the gunman was allegedly another 10-year-old using his father’s gun and that he had received help fleeing from the scene from his father—relatives say the attack was even more senseless than authorities initially disclosed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

