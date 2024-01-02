Trump Kicks Off 2024 With New Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory

Scott Morgan/Reuters

Donald Trump rang in the New Year on Monday by accusing his GOP nemesis Liz Cheney of deleting and destroying evidence from the Jan. 6 committee in an act of supposed “EXTREME SABOTAGE” against him.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the 2024 Republican frontrunner also asserted that evidence is now “gone” that would have supported his repeatedly debunked claim of having ordered 10,000 troops to protect the Capitol ahead of the insurrection. Trump provided no evidence to back up his allegations.

“Why did American Disaster Liz Cheney, who suffers from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), and was defeated for Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressman or Congresswoman in the history of our Country, ILLEGALLY DELETE & DESTROY most of the evidence, and related items, from the January 6th Committee of Political Thugs and Misfits,” Trump began the post.

