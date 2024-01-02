PlayStation Stars Campaigns and Digital Collectibles for January 2024

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Happy New Year, PlayStation Stars members! We’ve got a new range of challenges, campaigns, and collectibles to kick-start your gaming journey in 2024. Let’s dive right into what’s new this month.

PlayStation and you: access controller

Available January 2

Available only to active gatekeeper owners. Create new ways to play with this highly customizable controller kit for PS5 consoles, designed to help people with disabilities play more comfortably and for longer. To unlock your Access Controller Digital Collectible, play any game on your PS4 or PS5 console.

Campaign Name: Your monthly PlayStation games await you | Reward: 50 PlayStation Stars points

Available January 2

New month, new monthly PlayStation Plus games. Try any of this month’s games for 50 points.

Campaign name: Vintage lineage | Digital Collectible: Retro Lunch Box, First Edition

Available December January 4

Go back to the days of pixel art games. Play any of the games listed below to unlock a digital collectible retro lunchbox.

The messenger [PS4]

sea ​​of ​​stars [PS5/PS4]

Enter the dungeon [PS4]

sky blue [PS4]

under the story [PS4]

Shovel Knight’s Treasure [PS4]

Campaign name: Relax with PlayStation | Digital Collectible: New Year, New Nest

Available January 17

Relax and unwind with cozy playtime. Start any of the games listed below to get your digital collectible snow globe.

Mail time [PS5]

roky [PS5/PS4]

OMNO [PS4]

Lake [PS5/PS4]

Campaign Name: Mind Games | Digital Collectible: Synaptic Feedback

Available December January 18

Sharpen your mind with these beautiful puzzle games. Each offers a unique combination of challenging puzzles and eye-catching artwork to test your problem-solving skills.

Play any of these titles to unlock the Synaptic Feedback digital collectible.

Viewfinder [PS5]

Superliminal [PS5/PS4]

The witness [PS4]

The beginning of Talos 2 [PS5]

Puzzling places [PS5/PS4]

Stay tuned to the PlayStation app for the latest updates throughout the month.