Thursday, January 4, 2023

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Ministry of Social Affairs, in collaboration with the organization #39;Expertise France#39; and the #39;Shield#39; Foundation, launches the #39;KHOUTWA#39; project, aimed at providing psychological and social support for children and caregivers in emergency situations and crises in the South. The event takes place at the #39;Mouassasa#39; Association Center in Sidon, under the patronage and presence of Dr. Hector Al-Hajjar, Minister of Social Affairs in the caretaker government.

