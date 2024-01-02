Italian MP in Hot Water After His Gun Wounds Guest at NYE Party

Reuters

The Italian prime minister’s right-wing Brothers of Italy party has found itself at the center of scandal after an MP’s gun went off at a New Year’s Eve party and wounded a guest.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the bizarre incident, which took place in the town of Rosazza in the northern Piedmont region after MP Emanuele Pozzolo took out his .22 calibre mini-revolver to show it off to party guests. While Pozzolo has a license to own the firearm, he reportedly allowed it to be passed around among guests before it “accidentally” went off, striking a man in the leg.

He admitted to bringing the gun to the party but denied pulling the trigger.

