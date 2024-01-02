Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    News

    Italian MP in Hot Water After His Gun Wounds Guest at NYE Party

    By

    Jan 2, 2024 , , , , ,
    Italian MP in Hot Water After His Gun Wounds Guest at NYE Party

    Reuters

    The Italian prime minister’s right-wing Brothers of Italy party has found itself at the center of scandal after an MP’s gun went off at a New Year’s Eve party and wounded a guest.

    Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the bizarre incident, which took place in the town of Rosazza in the northern Piedmont region after MP Emanuele Pozzolo took out his .22 calibre mini-revolver to show it off to party guests. While Pozzolo has a license to own the firearm, he reportedly allowed it to be passed around among guests before it “accidentally” went off, striking a man in the leg.

    He admitted to bringing the gun to the party but denied pulling the trigger.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Halifax cuts mortgage rates with other lenders expected to follow suit

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Wyc Grousbeck explained how Brad Stevens ended up replacing Danny Ainge on the Celtics front office

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Warren Buffett’s gift of 1.5 million Berkshire Hathaway shares was the biggest donation of the year

    Jan 2, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Halifax cuts mortgage rates with other lenders expected to follow suit

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Wyc Grousbeck explained how Brad Stevens ended up replacing Danny Ainge on the Celtics front office

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Warren Buffett’s gift of 1.5 million Berkshire Hathaway shares was the biggest donation of the year

    Jan 2, 2024
    News

    Italian MP in Hot Water After His Gun Wounds Guest at NYE Party

    Jan 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy