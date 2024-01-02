Wyc Grousbeck explained how Brad Stevens ended up replacing Danny Ainge on the Celtics front office

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Stevens decided to step down as coach in 2021 and is now the Celtics' president of basketball operations.

celts Governor Wyc Grousbeck has offered insight into how Brad Stevens became the Celtics’ president of basketball operations in 2021.

During an interview at WEEI’s Greg Hill ShowGrousbeck said he was disappointed when Stevens told him he was stepping down as Celtics head coach. He used the word “disheartened” to describe his feelings about it.

“I didn’t expect him to come and say I needed to resign. That’s really how it was,” Grousbeck said. “Others thought I had something to do with it, but I really just got the news that he said he was leaving and it wasn’t good news for me.”

The Celtics also needed a general manager at the time. He The team had announced that Danny Ainge was retiring from his role as president of basketball operations.

Stevens was appointed as Ainge’s replacement. Ainge has since returned to the NBA and is now with the Utah Jazz.

“Thinking about what to do next,” Grousbeck said, “I was talking to Brad about how we would hire a general manager who would be between the two of us and the three of us would really have to be partners and look for ‘We work together, which is the way they work. things at the Celtics, the guys make recommendations and then I’m ultimately responsible for making the final approval decision.”

“We needed someone between me and Brad,” Grousbeck added. “Brad was the coach. And then I looked at him out of nowhere and said, ‘Brad, you have a great mind for basketball, you’ve been in drafts for the last seven years with Danny.’ You’ve built teams at Butler, you know the staff. You know everyone in the league. Do you want to think about being the general manager?’”

After thinking about it overnight, Stevens accepted the front office position, Grousbeck said.

“It was really an idea I had, just based on Brad’s characteristics and qualities and my comfort working with him as a partner,” Grousbeck said. “I didn’t know he would turn out to be a guy who would take us to the Finals right away as a GM. He did some cool moves and they were based on moves Danny had done in the past. I am delighted that Brad is president of basketball and I really love the job he has done.”