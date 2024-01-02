Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    FBI Says There’s ‘No Evidence’ Deliberate Rochester Crash Was Terror Plot

    FBI Says There’s ‘No Evidence’ Deliberate Rochester Crash Was Terror Plot

    Rochester Police Department

    Police say there’s no evidence that “political or social biases” were part of an assailant’s motive for deliberately initiating a fiery crash in Rochester, New York, which killed two people and injured nine pedestrians as they left a concert early Monday morning.

    “So far we’ve uncovered no evidence of an ideology and no nexus to terrorism, either international or domestic,” said Jeremy Bell, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Rochester office, in a Tuesday press conference.

    Fears of a possible terrorist attack began swirling Monday after authorities found filled gas canisters inside an SUV that the suspect had rented from the Rochester airport, and President Joe Biden was reportedly briefed on the incident.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

