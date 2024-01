Kevin Dietsch

Besieged Harvard President Claudine Gay will resign Tuesday afternoon, The Harvard Crimson reported, citing a “person with knowledge of the decision.”

Gay’s six-month, two-day stint will mark the shortest tenure of any Harvard president in the university’s history. Gay has been under fire for an alleged plagiarism scandal, as well as her remarks during a congressional heairng on antisemitism last month.

