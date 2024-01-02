Senior Hamas Leader Saleh al-Arouri Assassinated in Beirut

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas’ second in command, and other Hamas members were killed on Tuesday in a drone attack near the Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, local reports and Hamas itself confirmed.

Al-Arouri, who was sanctioned by the United States, is the highest-ranking Hamas member killed since the group’s war with Israel began. The group, confirming his death, said al-Arouri was “martyred in a Zionist raid.”

In the weeks after the Oct. 7 attack, al-Arouri met with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and agreed on what steps the two groups ought to take next, issuing a joint statement.

