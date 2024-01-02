Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    🔴 Live: Israeli strike kills Hamas deputy in southern Beirut

    🔴 Live: Israeli strike kills Hamas deputy in southern Beirut

    Hamas deputy head Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday evening by an Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs. Responding to the attack, the Palestinian militant group vowed his killing would not end their “resistance”. Videos circulating on social media showed serious damage and fire. The blast came after the Palestine Red Crescent Society said that “several” people were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombardment of its headquarters in Gaza’s Khan Younis. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war. 

