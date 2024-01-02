Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024

    Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out of CNN Debate He Didn't Qualify For

    Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced on Tuesday that he’s skipping next week’s GOP presidential debate in Iowa hosted by CNN, claiming it will be “the most boring in modern history.”

    Instead, the “anti-woke” biotech entrepreneur says he intends to hold a live audience town hall with right-wing podcaster Tim Pool, adding that he “won’t hold back” while slamming the upcoming debate on CNN as “fake.” Ramaswamy also slammed CNN over its handling of his Iowa town hall last month, alleging that the network “disgracefully” cut it short while complaining about the criticism he received from CNN hosts and reporters.

    However, despite Ramaswamy’s bombastic rhetoric about why he’s ditching next week’s debate, he wouldn’t have been invited in the first place.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

