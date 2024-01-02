Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky celebrate their FOURTH YEAR with takeout pizza in Malibu as they continue to go strong…after brief split

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It seemed that Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky were doing well on Monday, which was the first day of 2024.

New Year’s Eve marked the couple’s official fourth anniversary, as they were spotted kissing for the first time while ringing in 2020 in Las Vegas.

It’s certainly something to celebrate, as the duo had a brief split in early 2023, but managed to patch things up by the summer and have been going strong ever since.

The 37-year-old blonde beauty was spotted walking half a step behind the 46-year-old tech guru while out in Malibu during a cloudy afternoon.

The singer wore a brown leather jacket over black leggings and pointy knee-high boots. Polansky was more casual in an orange, white and green puffer jacket, army green pants and black DC sneakers with a cap that said Marin, which is a suburb of San Francisco.

The Parker Group executive carried a pink Uber Eats pizza box with a to-go drink on top and a straw.

It seemed that Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky were doing well on Monday, which was the first day of 2024.

New Year’s Eve marked the couple’s official fourth anniversary, as they were spotted kissing for the first time while calling in 2020 in Las Vegas.

It’s certainly something to celebrate, as the duo had a brief split in early 2023, but managed to patch things up in the summer and have been going strong ever since.

Gaga looked glamorous for the outing with her blonde hair up in a low bun and her makeup done up with glamorous dark sunglasses.

In her hand she had a black Bottega Venetta bag and her nails were beautifully manicured with a pale pink polish.

Michael wore his prescription glasses as he had a slight beard as he bundled up for the cold winter day.

There was no public display of affection between the two, but Polansky’s hands were busy with the takeout box as they walked across the parking lot to his car.

The two, who reportedly broke up in early 2023, seem to be doing well over the past few months as they have been constantly seen on dates.

They were last seen together in November.

She was the epitome of dinner party glamor as she left celebrity venue Mr Chow with her lover Polansky.

The Paparazzi singer left the Beverly Hills restaurant dressed in a luxurious black fur coat and her blonde locks pulled back into a sleek bun.

The 37-year-old blonde beauty was seen walking lightly behind the 46-year-old tech guru while out in Malibu during a cloudy afternoon.

The singer wore a brown leather jacket over black leggings and pointy knee-high boots.

Polansky dressed more casually in an orange, white and green puffer jacket, army green pants and DC sneakers.

She and Polansky were seen with singer will.i.am, who was joined by a mystery woman.

Gaga also donned a black dress and opulent gold earrings as she left the restaurant with an item under her arm.

Her boyfriend kept it casual in a black shirt, pants, and glasses. He shared a greeting with an employee who was sitting outside the restaurant.

In early 2023, Gaga and Michael took a break.

They reportedly had an amicable split and remained friends for a while while they worked things out.

The Harvard graduate was wearing a cap that said Marin, which is a suburb of San Francisco where his office is located. The Parker Group executive carried a pink pizza box from Uber Eats with a to-go drink on top and a straw.

Gaga looked glamorous for the outing with her blonde hair up in a low bun and her makeup done up with glamorous dark sunglasses. In her hand was a black Bottega Venetta bag and her nails were beautifully manicured with a pale pink polish.

They reportedly decided to go their separate ways because the singer-songwriter wanted to get married and have children and the tech executive wasn’t ready to take those steps.

The relationship ‘hit a wall’ and simply ran its course, OK Magazine reported.

But in August they were spotted together again, leading fans to speculate that perhaps their romance was back on.

Since then, they have been photographed together several times, including an appearance at the Saturday Night Live after-party, where they were seen arriving hand in hand.

The former couple were first romantically linked around New Year’s Eve 2019 and then made it Instagram official in early 2020.

The two were spotted in February 2020 getting very touchy on a yacht.

The singer and her tech CEO boyfriend hugged after the Super Bowl in 2020.

Michael is seen in 2016, speaking in his role as head of Parker Media during a technology conference in San Francisco.

Throughout their years of dating, Gaga and Polansky attended the Super Bowl, the BAFTAs, and the Critics Choice Awards together.

He has been described as “intelligent, serious and discreet.”

Polansky is a 2006 graduate of Harvard University and heads Napster founder Sean Parker’s Parker Group.

The group, which manages Parker’s business, investment, political and charitable interests, is based in San Francisco.

Its website states: ‘Parker is dedicated to intelligent publishing during a period of dynamic and difficult change.

“Portfolio companies include online publications analyzing global issues, the high stakes of legislation in the nation’s capital, and quantitative and qualitative research.”

His other roles for the group include serving as co-founder and board member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which works to build collaboration between researchers, nonprofits, and industry with the goal of delivering faster new cancer treatments to patients.

Gaga was romantically linked to audio engineer Dan Horton over the summer, but in October she confirmed she was single.

She was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, and the two split after five years in 2016.

She was romantically linked to her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, but it turns out they were just friends. They were last seen together in mid-December for a photo shoot in Los Angeles for their new movie Maestro.