Mississippi mayoral candidate is shot dead by brother-in-law armed with AR-15 after showing up to estranged wife’s home brandishing a pistol while their three kids were inside

Jason Adam Marshall was shot to death last week outside his ex-wife’s home in Soso, Mississippi.

An initial investigation by local police indicates that Marshall was shot and killed by his former brother-in-law Christopher Davis after he refused to leave the property.

Marshall was a candidate in a special election for mayor of Soso that was held on December 18.

Marshall is accused of entering property belonging to his ex-wife, Constance Hope McRae Marshall, on Dec. 27, violating a court order.

According the call of the laurel leader

Findings from the initial investigation indicate this was a self-defense killing, according to Chief Jimmy McCoy of the Soso Police Department.

Chief McCoy told the outlet that the divorced couple’s three young children were home at the time and said, “It’s just a bad situation.”

While police said the initial investigation ruled it a case of self-defense, an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Marshall’s ex-wife reportedly had custody of his children and was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation to restore his visitation rights.

Davis lives next door to his sister’s house in the town of Soso, which Marshall and his ex-wife had shared for 12 years and where they raised their children.

The couple filed for divorce in March, according to Leader Call, after some disturbing incidents were detailed in court documents earlier this year.

In February of this year, Marshall reportedly loaded a gun and threatened to kill Davis, and then, on a different date, threatened to kill himself at the house.

He also claimed in the divorce proceedings that his wife had taken illicit drugs and made illicit videos and had threatened to take their children out of their home.

After these incidents, he was taken to the Pine Grove mental health center, according to the outlet.

Most recently, Marshall was a candidate in a special mayoral election in Soso that was held on December 18.

In a social media post, he wrote: ‘Ladies and gentlemen. today that I am before you as a candidate for mayor of Soso.

‘I am honored to have the opportunity to address you, the residents of this wonderful city, and share my vision for a better future.

‘I ask for your collaboration on this journey towards a more prosperous future. With your trust in me and your active participation, we can begin a new era of growth, opportunities and harmony in our beloved city.

“Thank you for your time and let’s strive to achieve a Soso that we can all be proud to call home.”

According to a Leader-Call article, he received a total of five out of 137 potential votes.

Chief McCoy added, “He was a good man.” He was just struggling a lot and, unfortunately, right now it looks like he just made a big mistake.